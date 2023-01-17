QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, high 59

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 37

Wednesday: Clouds, rain late, high 46

Thursday: Rain & rumbles, windy, high 58

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, high 38

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

It’s been a seasonally warm day ahead of the next chance for rain.

Today, temperatures climbed to around 60 degrees, which is well above the 37 which is a normal high for today in the Columbus area. It also means that we just barley missed the mark to tie the 2017 record of 64 degrees.

Overnight, a mostly cloudy sky will help to keep in some heat from the day. Temperatures will fall to the mid 30s, which is closer to a normal high for this time of year and about 15 degrees colder than normal lows.

Clouds will stick around Wednesday, but we will be dry during the day as highs climb to the mid 40s.

As another system moves in, rain showers will move in Wednesday evening then pick up overnight and stay widespread on Thursday. Thanks to a southerly breeze gusting to around 30 mph, temperatures will stay on the warm side starting off around 40 degrees, then climbing to a high in the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees.

The tail end of this system is a cold front that will sweep through Thursday night helping to bring in drier and cooler conditions.

Typical winter conditions return Friday and Saturday, with plenty of clouds and a high only reaching the mid to upper 30s.

Dry weather won’t last for long though. The next chance for showers moves in on Sunday.

Have a great night!

-Liz