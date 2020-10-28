More clouds ahead of heavy rain

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, milder. High 58

Tonight: Cloudy, showers late. Low 46

Thursday: Rain, possibly heavy at times. High 52

Friday: Gradual clearing. 40/49

Saturday: Frosty morning, then brilliant sunshine. 32/53

Sunday: Partly cloudy, chance for a few showers. 40/54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

It’s going to be a dry, seasonal day ahead of heavy rain linked to remontants of a tropical system.

As a weak area of high pressure moves in today, we’ll see dry conditions and a light wind. We’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky through the day as temperatures climb to the upper 50s, which is just a little below our normal high for this time of year of 61 degrees.

The clouds that hang around through the day and into the overnight will be our first glimpse of what is now Hurricane Zeta. Zeta is forecast to make landfall tonight, and bring with it the threat for storm surge, flooding, dangerous wind and tornadoes along Gulf Coast states.

Remnant moisture from Zeta will start to move our way after making landfall. This will result in rain showers late tonight, then moderate to heavy rainfall at times early tomorrow morning and through the day Thursday.

Soggy conditions will continue Thursday night, so make sure to dress accordingly if you live in a neighborhood that will be trick-or-treating. Rain showers will wrap up by Friday morning. In total, we could pick up 1-2″ of new rainfall. Right now, there are not flood watches in effect. But isolate flooding, especially in flood prone areas could become an issue.

Showers will dry up on Friday as high pressure moves back into the area. This will help to gradually dry up the showers and clear up some of the clouds Friday, then leave us with a mostly clear sky Friday night.

Saturday morning, lows will be down near freezing, which will give us widespread frost. Abundant sunshine and a southerly breeze will help to boost temperatures up into the low 50s.

Another cold front will move through on Sunday. This will give us a slight chance for showers, followed by a partly sunny sky.

Another area of high pressure will take over just in time for the start of the next workweek. This will give us more sunshine and a gradual warming trend.

Have a great day!

-Liz