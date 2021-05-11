More chilly weather today ahead of clearing and a gradual warm-up

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Early AM sprinkles, clearing and breezy. High 57

Tonight: Mainly clear & cold, areas of frost. Low 35

Wednesday: Patchy frosty early, sunny, milder afternoon. High 62

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 64 (39)

Friday: Partly cloudy, warmer, High 67 (45)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, more seasonal. High 70 (46)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Flood Warnings are still in effect for the Scioto River at Prospect and at Circleville. Minor flooding is expected to recede as the river crests in Marion today and Circleville tomorrow and into Thursday.

After a few showers this morning, we’ll start to see clearing through the afternoon. Alongside decreasing clouds, we’ll keep around a chilly northwest breeze as highs top out in the mid to upper 50s, which is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky with a light northerly wind. As temperatures fall back down to the 30s, widespread areas of frost will be possible, so make sure to protect sensitive plants like flowers by bringing them indoors or covering them.

After a cold start to the morning, sunshine will take over on Wednesday and help with a gradual warming trend. Highs will only jump to the lower 60s, which is still about 10-15 degrees below normal.

Frost will be possible again Thursday morning as lows fall down to the mid to upper 30s.

With high pressure in charge the second half of the week, we’ll see more sunshine and keep a gradual climb on the thermometer toward normal. Thursday and Friday will reach highs in the mid to upper 60s, then more seasonal highs in the 70s return for the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz