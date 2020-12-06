More chilly weather & clouds to wrap up the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This morning: Mostly cloudy & chilly. Low 25-30

Today: Mix of sun & cloudy, chilly. High 37

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 27

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 36

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 45

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

We’re going to be in a quiet but chilly weather pattern as we wrap up the weekend and head into the workweek.

Today we’ll see a mixture of sunshine & clouds alongside more chilly temperatures. We’re waking up to lows in the 20s and a light wind that could make it feel a few degrees colder.

Even with a little bit of sunshine, temperatures will stay around 5 degrees below normal, and only reach the mid to upper 30s.

Overnight, an area of low pressure will move into Tennessee. This could kick up a few light flurries, but mostly just more clouds. Temperatures will be chilly and fall back down to the mid to upper 20s by sunrise.

We’ll start off the workweek with more clouds and chilly temperatures. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid 30s, which is 5-10 degrees below normal.

By Tuesday, an area of high pressure will move into the area. This will help to clear out some of the clouds and shift the wind to the south.

Even as clouds come and go through the week, we’ll see a nice warming trend. We’ll top off in the mid 40s Wednesday, then reach near 50 degrees on Thursday.

The next chance for showers moves in Friday night into Saturday and will be followed by colder temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Liz