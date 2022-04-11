QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clouds, showers late. Low 48

Today: Showers, few storms, steadier rain p.m. High 65

Tonight: Rain continues. Low 48

Tuesday: Mixed clouds, evening showers. High 68

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 72

Thursday: Early shower, some sun p.m. High 62

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

More April showers are on the way this week.

We’re starting off the morning with a warm front lifting through the area. This front is linked to an increasing southerly breeze that is bringing in more warm air and moisture. Because of this, temperatures will stay comfortable as clouds and the next round of showers move in.

Rain and a few thunderstorms will continue through the day as highs climb to the mid 60s, which is close to normal for this time of year. This is thanks to the tailing cold front that will keep rain and rumbles around through the overnight hours.

Tuesday, showers will start to wrap up and we’ll be left with mixed clouds through the afternoon. After a morning low in the upper 40s, highs will jump to just shy of 70 degrees.

A warming trend will continue Wednesday as another system lifts into the area. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s then top off in the low 70s. The warmup though will come from another system that will bring back the chance for rain and afternoon thunderstorms.

Showers will start to clear out on Thursday, and we’ll see dry conditions on Friday. High temperatures both days will be much more seasonal and only reach the low to mid 60s.

Have a great day!

-Liz