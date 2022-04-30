QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain showers late, low 47

Today: Morning showers, partly sunny, high 68

Tonight: Showers continue, low 58

Sunday: Early rain & rumbles, high 74

Monday: Few clouds, high 73

Tuesday: Rain & storms, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Spring showers move back in this weekend ahead of a mild start to May.

We’re setting off the weekend with a warm front building in to the south. This will result in a warm southeasterly shift in wind and showers. Despite showers becoming more widespread through the day, temperatures will be seasonally mild, starting off in the mid 40s and climbing to a high in the upper 60s. There is a slight chance for a few embedded thunderstorms this afternoon, but they will not be strong or severe.

The system’s failing cold front will live through on Sunday. As a result, we will see more rain & thunderstorms. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than today and climb to the mid 70s.

We’ll see a break from the rain on Monday. Not only will it be a dry start to the week, but high temperatures will rise to the low to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky.



The next system moves Tuesday. Tuesday into Tuesday night. The initial week front will bring in more warm & and moisture, and yep temperatures climb the upper 70s. We’ll have to watch some of the thunderstorms late Thursday, some storms could be strong to severe.

Wednesday, we will be behind the front and we seasonal temperatures.

Another chance for sheets returns by the end of the workweek.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz