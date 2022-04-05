QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy morning, rain later, high 60

Tonight: Showers taper off, then mostly cloudy, low 48

Wednesday: Breezy, P.M. showers/storms, high 65

Thursday: Morning sun, then increasing clouds and rain later, high 60

Friday: Rain showers, high 50

Saturday: Morning showers, A.M. wintry mix, mostly cloudy P.M., high 47

Sunday: Clearing, milder, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Tuesday!

April showers will be on and off for the rest of the week.

So far, it’s been a cloudy and cool start to the day. Temperatures will work their way up to around 60 degrees this afternoon as clouds continue to thicken up ahead of rain. Showers will build in from south to north this afternoon, and become widespread by the evening drive.

Overnight, showers will taper off and we’ll see a brief break from the rain. Temperatures will fall down to the upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Much like today, it will be a dry start to Wednesday ahead of showers and warmer temperatures. Highs will climb to the mid 60s Wednesday as another system moves in from the west. As showers build in during the afternoon, we will also see a few thunderstorms.

Rain and rumbles will clear overnight, and we’ll stay dry through the day Thursday. But, this break will again be short lived. We will see a few showers back in the forecast Thursday night and again for Friday and Saturday.

High pressure will start to move in for the end of the weekend and start of next workweek. This will lead to dry conditions and warming temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Liz