QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Light wintry mix, high 34

Tonight: Snow showers, low 18

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds, high 28

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 32

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 38

Friday: Cold sunshine, high 25

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

The chance for showers will continue today ahead of a much colder workweek.

As a system moves through the area, we’ll continue to see a light wintry mix through the afternoon and evening. We’ll see this mix due to temperatures staying in the low to mid 30s.

Showers will stay light tonight, and gradually wrap up as temperatures fall down to the teens. Because there will be a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain alongside cold temperatures, you will want to plan for extra travel time and watch for slick spots on the road.

It will be a dry, chilly and cloudy start to the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will only climb from the teens to a high around 28 degrees, which is about 10 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

High pressure will settle in for the second half of the week. This will lead to dry conditions and even some sunshine. Temperatures will stay on the chilly side though with lows falling to the teens and lower 20s.

Have a great day!

-Liz