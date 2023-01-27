A small area of high pressure is providing welcome sunshine and seasonal temperatures, which will reach the mid- to upper 30s. Skies will cloud up toward evening ahead of a cold front trailing a weak Alberta clipper that will trigger some patchy snow showers north of I-70, with little or no accumulation early tonight.

The weekend will begin with mostly cloudy and dry conditions Saturday, and afternoon temperatures moderating to the low 40s. Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds Saturday night, followed by showers on Sunday that will end as a few snow showers at night.

Colder weather will arrive around the middle of next week for the start of February, preceded by a little bit of snow on Tuesday. A more important storm wilimpact the area later next week.

FORECAST

Friday: Partly cloudy, seasonal, clouds later. High 37

Tonight: Few snow showers. Low 35

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. High 44 (36)

Sunday: Showers, mild, colder late. High 42 (39) falling to 34

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 34 (30)

Tuesday: Brisk, colder, snow showers. High 32 (28)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 31 (21)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 27 (18)