The coldest air of the season arrived, after a quick blast of snow Saturday night that left a light coating and some slick spots.

Skies are sunny, with a cold breeze. Temperatures will only approach 30 degrees this afternoon. Conditions will remain clear tonight, with readings dipping to near 20 for the start of the morning commute.

High pressure south of the region will build east and maintain a dry, sunny pattern through midweek. High temperatures will perk up, as winds become westerly, returning to the seasonable mid- to upper 40s. A weak cold front will slip through Ohio Monday night with no moisture to work with.

Even milder weather awaits in time for Thanksgiving, as temperatures climb back into the low 50s. The good news is that travel conditions will stay dry.

Rain will return Thanksgiving night and Friday, followed by some clearing and windy conditions next weekend for the OSU-Michigan game. Temperatures will be in the 40s at kickoff.

Forecast

Sunday: Sunshine, brisk. High 30

Tonight: Clear, cold. Low 23

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High 44

Tuesday: Sunny. High 49 (29)

Wednesday: Sunny, seasonable. High 52 (30)

Thanksgiving: Clouds incrase. High 53 (34)

Friday: Rainy, cool. High 45 (39)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy. High: 49 (35)