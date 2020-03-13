Mixed weekend forecast, rain & snow showers, plus sunshine

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, light winds, low 33

Saturday: Clouds increase, pm rain showers/snow showers, high 46

Sunday: Clearing skies, high 49

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 56

Tuesday: Mixed clouds, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

We have continued to enjoy some hazy sunshine on the back of a breezy day today. Tonight we will enjoy mostly clear skies, and winds that will be relaxing. Lows tonight will fall back into the lower to middle 30s overnight.

As we head into the day on Saturday, expect clouds to quickly increase with rain showers by the afternoon and late day wet snow showers too. Temps should remain above freezing through the afternoon hours. Generally spots to the northwest will pick up a light accumulation of snowfall, but road surfaces should be melting.

Most of the area will see wet snow for a period, and any accumulations will generally be in the grassy surfaces. Once the precip. starts to wane we will see more melting occurring as temps will remain above freezing until about 4am on Sunday.

Sunday will see clearing skies with highs back into the upper 40s. Monday should feature a fair amount of sunshine as well with highs back into the middle 50s.

Tuesday for Election Day we will see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 50s. More clouds are expected by Wednesday with highs near 60.

Rain will move back in ahead of the next cold front for the end of next week. This means another warm-up back into the middle 60s on Thursday with rain showers.

By Friday more rain showers and possibly some storms will be possible ahead of our next cold front with highs back into the mid to upper 60s.

-Dave