QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Light wintry mix, high 34

Tonight: Snow showers, low 18

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds, high 28

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 32

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 38

Friday: Cold sunshine, high 25

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We’ll see a bit of a wintry mix for today, with that shower activity starting off to the northwest of I-71 this morning, then starting to move southward as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures today don’t move a whole lot, sticking in the low to middle 30s this morning, then eventually falling this afternoon. As temperatures do fall, we’ll see a changeover from a wintry mix to all snow, mainly along and southeast of I-71 by this point, with those snow showers lingering just a bit longer in our southern counties.

Leftover precipitation looks to clear up fairly early on Tuesday, but leaving a few slick spots on elevated areas during the morning commute, especially in our southern counties, where light snow accumulations are expected. Going into Tuesday afternoon, however, we’ll be looking at gradually clearing skies, with highs in the upper 20s.

High pressure dominates our forecast for the middle of the workweek, with more sunshine on tap for Wednesday, and highs topping out near freezing.

We could see a few very light snow showers overnight into Thursday, sticking in our southern counties. But other than that, expect just a partly cloudy day Thursday, with highs topping out in the upper 30s, which is close to normal for this time of year.

A steep drop off for Friday, with some sunshine, but highs only reaching the middle 20s, sticking 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

-McKenna