QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain/snow mix, high 40

Tonight: Wintry mix, low 35

Wednesday: Sct’d wintry mix, high 39

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 37

Friday: Partly sunny, high 30

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 32

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got a chilly day ahead, with temperatures topping out near 40 this afternoon. We will see plenty of shower activity throughout the day, mostly in the form of rain throughout the afternoon, with just a few snow showers mixing in to the north where temperatures are a bit colder. Then this evening, we’ll begin to see more of that wintry mix going overnight into Wednesday.

For Wednesday morning, expect just a few scattered showers, and the potential for some isolated slick spots during the morning commute. Wednesday will not be near as wet as Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s. For the evening hours, we will see a few more showers picking up, as a bit of a wintry mix going overnight into Thursday. We could see some light accumulations Wednesday night, especially to the north of I-70.

For Thursday, we’ll hang on to quite a bit of cloud cover, and will continue to see just a few light showers in our northern counties. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll be cloudy and breezy for Friday, and highs will be even colder on the heels of a cold front. We’ll top out in the upper 20s to near 30 for Friday.

For the weekend, expect dry conditions, but highs will top out near freezing for both weekend days.

-McKenna