QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM fog, mixed clouds, high 67

Tonight: Patchy fog, low 46

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 70

Friday: Few clouds, high 73

Saturday: Increasing clouds, showers late, high 74

Sunday: Sct’d rain shower, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We are off to a very foggy start to the day, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for several of our counties north of I-70. Fog is still a concern this morning south of I-70 as well, just not quite as dense as in the north. Regardless, it will be a problem through the morning commute for a lot of the area. Plan for extra time out the door this morning, and Thursday morning as well.

For this afternoon, an upper level disturbance to the south will send some cloud cover our way, so we will see a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon even with high pressure in place. Highs today will be in the upper 60s with a very calm wind.

For Thursday, high pressure clears us up more, and we will see mainly sunny skies. High temperatures will top out near 70.

By Friday, we’ll see a few clouds out, still plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to middle 70s, which is nearly 15° above normal for this time of year. For Football Friday Nite, expect temperatures in the upper 60s at kickoff and low 60s by the end.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures hold in the 70s for Saturday, but cloud cover starts to increase and so does the breeze. By Saturday night, shower activity will start to increase out ahead of our next frontal boundary.

Showers continue overnight and into Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s with scattered shower activity mainly just during the first half of the day, then clearing up.

-McKenna