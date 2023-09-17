A disturbance will move through the region this evening with a trailing cold front, triggering isolated showers and an isolated rumble of thunder. The skies will be partly sunny and afternoon temperatures will reach the mid-70s. After any spotty showers die off this evening, some clouds will linger overnight, along with developing patchy fog, with morning readings in the mid-50s.

Cooler air will flow southward around high pressure to start the week. Some clouds will be around on Monday, with an isolated shower in the northeast. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, resulting in highs in the low 70s.

Sunny to partly cloudy skies and seasonable mild weather will prevail through the week, with a warming trend pushing readings into the low 80s. A minor ripple could bring a shower or two on Friday.

Forecast

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, stray shower. High 75

Tonight: Evening shower in spots, fog later. Low 55

Monday: Partly sunny, sprinkle north. High 73

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 76 (52)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 80 (54)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (56)

Friday: Partly sunny, spotty showers. High 83 (57)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 80 (59)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers east. High 77 (58)