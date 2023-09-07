A cold front has pushed east of the region, bringing an end to a stretch of unseasonably warm and sticky weather. Spotty light showers are possible, but will remain widely scattered. Afternoon temperatures will approach 80 degrees, with a mix of clouds and sun.

A persistent upper-air disturbance over the Great Lakes will trigger a few showers mainly over eastern Ohio during the next several days. Temperatures will only reach the 70s, with more clouds than sunshine. Morning lows will cool down to the upper 50s.

Comfortable temperatures will stay with us through next week. Showers are likely on Tuesday into Wednesday with a frontal system.

Forecast

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, isolated shower, cooler. High 80

Tonight: Cloudy, sprinkle early. Low 63

Friday: More clouds, stray shower. High 77

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, sprinkle. High 77 (62)

Sunday: Cloudy, showers east. High 76 (61)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 79 (59)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 76 (59)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 74 (58)