High pressure in the eastern part of the country is promoting a mild southerly flow and mostly sunny skies. Afternoon readings will edge up into the upper 50s. The weather looks ideal for Football Friday Nite, with kickoff readings in the low 50s, falling off into the 40s, under partly cloudy skies.

Some cloudiness will overspread the state ahead of a few weak disturbances over the weekend that will pass north of the region. Moisture will be limited to a few sprinkles across the northern part of the state. Weekend afternoon readings will edge above 60 degrees, under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Showers will develop later on Monday ahead of a more potent low-pressure area tracking through the Great Lakes. A frontal boundary will stall near the Ohio River, as several waves of rain move northeast through the first half of the week, with cooler air arriving later in the week.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, high clouds, breezy. High 59

Tonight: More clouds, not as cold. Low 46

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 60

Sunday: Early clouds, more sunshine. High 62 (44)

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, milder. High 66 (44)

Tuesday: Few showers. High 64 (53)

Wednesday: Clouds, more showers. High 59 (46)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 57 (45)