Milder weekend, rain arrives Saturday afternoon

A large southward in the upper-level flow has made it seem more like March than April the past few days. For the second morning in a row, frost covered lawns around central Ohio.
High pressure will provide some sunshine, mixing with incoming high clouds. A light southeasterly flow will boost readings a little closer to seasonal levels.
Low pressure will move across the Southern states Saturday, bringing periods of rain, with temperatures in the cool 50s. Some clearing will follow Sunday in a cool northwesterly flow
A significant warmup next week will see temperatures rebound into the 70s Tuesday and low 80s.
Forecast
- Friday: Partly sunny, little milder High 60
- Tonight: Clouds increase, not as cold. Low 43
- Saturday: Periods of rain. High 59
- Sunday: Sunshine. High 57 (44)
- Monday: Sunny, seasonable High 69 (41)
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 79 (50)
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, late storm. High 82 (59)
- Thursday: Showers, storms. High 76 (62)