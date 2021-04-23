Milder weekend, rain arrives Saturday afternoon

A large southward in the upper-level flow has made it seem more like March than April the past few days. For the second morning in a row, frost covered lawns around central Ohio.

High pressure will provide some sunshine, mixing with incoming high clouds. A light southeasterly flow will boost readings a little closer to seasonal levels.

Low pressure will move across the Southern states Saturday, bringing periods of rain, with temperatures in the cool 50s. Some clearing will follow Sunday in a cool northwesterly flow

A significant warmup next week will see temperatures rebound into the 70s Tuesday and low 80s.

  • Friday: Partly sunny, little milder High 60
  • Tonight: Clouds increase, not as cold. Low 43
  • Saturday: Periods of rain. High 59
  • Sunday: Sunshine. High 57 (44)
  • Monday: Sunny, seasonable High 69 (41)
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 79 (50)
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, late storm. High 82 (59)
  • Thursday: Showers, storms. High 76 (62)

