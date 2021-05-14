Milder weekend ahead, rain showers start to sneak back into the forecast

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 46

Saturday: Mostly sunny early, partly cloudy later, high 72

Sunday: Chance of showers, mostly cloudy, high 69

Monday: Showers likely, high 68

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm pop-ups, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been the warmest day of the week today, and we finally climbed into the 70s. This morning was the 7th straight morning in the 30s, where the normal should be the in the 50s.

We will see a warmer night tonight with lows in the middle 40s with clearing skies and little to no wind. As we head into the day on Saturday, expect sunshine early, with scattered clouds later, highs will tip off in the lower 70s.

I expect clouds to increase overnight Saturday night into Sunday with temps starting near normal in the lower 50s. We will have some rain showers on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies, but temps will still be fair in the upper 60s.

Rain will be likely on Monday with highs in the upper 60s. Our best chance of rain and best quantity of rain should occur on Monday of next week. After that we are going to watch as a frontal boundary appears to stay stalled near our area for most of the next work week.

This means we will have showers and a few storms possible any day during the week, with the chance remaining rather low during the period, but by the end of the week, everyone should have at least 2 days with some rain (Monday + one more).

Highs on Tuesday will climb up to the middle 70s, we will see number in the mid 70s again on Wednesday with a few storms. We will see a few pop-ups around with highs near 80. Temps will stay in the lower 80s with a few isolated storms.

-Dave