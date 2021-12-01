QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, cloudy skies, temps slowly rise, low 43

Thursday: Mixed clouds, breezy, warmer, high 57

Friday: Some clouds, more north, high 51

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 47

Sunday: Rain later, mild, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a damp day today with light showers, and highs only in the middle 40s. Temps will take a small dip early in the evening, and then temps will slowly rise after the rain showers move off to the east. Numbers will be back into the upper 40s by daybreak on Thursday as southwest winds pick up. Temps should climb into the upper 50s on Thursday.

Friday a disturbance will push across the northern part of the state with more sunshine in the south. Temps will top in the lower 50s in the city. We will see more sunshine on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday expect a slightly warmer day with highs in the lower 50s with rain showers moving in late.

Monday will be a colder day behind a front with highs near 40 with a good deal of clouds. Another quick moving system will dip down on Tuesday bringing some cold rain showers with wet snow showers mixed in. I do not expect accumulations as temps will be in the upper 30s. Wednesday we will get into the lower 40s but with more rain showers with a frontal passage.

-Dave