Milder weather for the weekend and next week

QUICK WEATHER
COLUMBUS
FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, brisk. High 39
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 24
Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 41
Sunday: Partly cloudy. 46(23)
Monday: Mostly cloudy. 48(29)
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Live VIPIR Radar is clear. It is another cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. With a chilly breeze and there are a few spots with wind chill around 20. Bundle up the kiddos and yourself this morning when you head out this morning.
Low clouds moving into the region may take their good time to get out of the picture this morning. So it will be a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures still only making it into the upper 30s to near 40 in Columbus. A weak backdoor cold front will slip through the area tonight. Instead of precipitation the main effect will be even more clouds and another dose of chilly air. Tonight’s low will still be in the mid-20s.
High pressure centered over the Great Lakes will bring us even more sunshine as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will still be below normal but it will be dry through Sunday. There will be a slight chance of showers with another disturbance tracking through the region Tuesday.
I hope you have a great weekend!
-Bob