QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, rain later, high 45

Tonight: Light rain showers, low 36

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, warmer, rain later, high 75

Thursday: Scattered rain, breezy, high at midnight 66, daytime high 57

Friday: Mostly cloudy, colder, high 49

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Today starts of cool with a bit of a wind chill, but we are going to be much milder today than we have been the last several days. Daytime highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s across the region, and clouds will increase throughout the day. Then around the timing of the evening commute, rain showers start to pick up from west to east. Those showers will carry us overnight, but wrap up Wednesday morning.

Morning lows on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s, and the southerly breeze really picks up. We will be windy on Wednesday, with gusts anywhere from 30-40 mph by afternoon. That southerly wind will send temperatures soaring into the 70s for high temperatures. With strong winds and low humidity values, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Ross, Pike, Hocking, and Athens counties from Wednesday afternoon through evening. By Wednesday evening, overnight into Thursday, we’ll start to see rain showers, yet again, ahead of a passing cold front into Thursday.

We do have the slight chance for thunderstorms Thursday morning, and the southwestern portions of the region are under a marginal threat for severe weather Wednesday into Thursday. For us in Central Ohio, the strongest threat will be wind damage.

We’ll hit our high temperature on Thursday at midnight, then temperatures will plateau throughout the day in the middle 50s. We will see scattered showers throughout the day Thursday.

By Friday, we’ll see partly sunny skies, with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s. Then our weekend temperatures are a bit warmer, and near-normal, in the middle 50s. The weekend will remain mostly dry, with the exception of some light showers Saturday overnight into Sunday.

-McKenna