QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, high 66

Tonight: Soaking rain, low 50

Friday: Rain & rumbles, high 64

Saturday: Few PM showers, high 67

Sunday: Sct’d rain, high 62

Monday: Showers, breezy, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ve got a milder day on tap this afternoon, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s in Columbus. This brings us within a few degrees of normal for this time of year. Clouds gradually build through the afternoon, but we will remain dry. That is until tonight! A soaking rain arrives tonight and into Friday morning.

That soaking rain starts to lighten a bit through tomorrow’s morning commute, then behind all of that, we’ll see more scattered activity continuing the rest of the day. Expect rain and a few storms as we head into Friday afternoon. Highs stick in the middle 60s.

Then for Saturday, our drier weekend day, with highs topping out in the upper 60s, and just a few showers, mainly later in the day, and mainly looking to stick north of the 70 corridor.

For Sunday, we’ve got more scattered showers on tap, with highs topping out in the lower 60s.

As we kick off the next workweek, and the first couple of days of May, we are looking at a few showers, both Monday and Tuesday. We’ll also be fairly breezy both days. Highs drop back to the middle 50s.

-McKenna