QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, high 42

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 28

Thursday: Clouds later, breezy, high 51

Friday: Rain showers, high 47

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, isolated sprinkle, high 50

Sunday: Sct’d rain, high 53

Monday: Chance showers, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day off on another chilly note, but our southerly breeze is starting to kick in, which will give us milder midweek temperatures. Expect highs today to top out in the lower 40s, putting us about 10-15° warmer than yesterday. It will still be breezy though, so we will be factoring in a wind chill. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

The forecast remains dry tomorrow, under partly cloudy skies. We will still be breezy, which will help to warm us into the lower 50s for Thursday afternoon. Clouds then increase later, out ahead of our next system, which arrives overnight and into Friday.

That system will bring us rain throughout the day Friday, starting during the morning. Our most widespread rain arrives from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. From then on, we’ll see scattered shower activity lingering into the evening. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

We’ll be drier Saturday, outside of an isolated sprinkle chance. Expect mainly cloudy skies, with highs topping out near 50.

Another system moves in on Sunday, and this will bring us scattered rain chances. Far from a washout, but something to keep in mind. Highs will be in the low to middle 50s to end the weekend.

-McKenna