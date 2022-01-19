QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, temps rise late, low 30

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, isolated light showers late, snow showers mainly southeast, high 41

Tonight: Chance snow showers, mostly southeast of I-71, low17

Thursday: Mostly sunny, colder, high 24

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 24

Saturday: Cold start, mostly sunny, high 27

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

We’re starting off the day with much milder conditions ahead of another chance for showers.

This morning, we’re ahead of a cold front, so a southerly breeze in in control ushering in warmer air. Temperatures are starting off in the low to mid 30s, and will continue to climb to the low 40s by this afternoon, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Through the afternoon, rain showers will start to build in from the south. Showers will continue to push north toward the I-70 corridor and will interact with below freezing temperatures overnight. As a result, we’ll see light snow showers. Snowfall totals will only be a light coating along I-71, but increase to closer to 1 inch to the south and southeast.

Snow showers will start to taper off after midnight, and we’ll be left with a cold end to the week. Temperatures Thursday will start off in the teens, then only reach a high in the mid 20s. Thanks to high pressure moving in, we’ll start to clear out the clouds, but that will drop lows Friday & Saturday morning to around 10 degrees, and even with sunshine highs will only reach the 20s.

Have a great day!

-Liz