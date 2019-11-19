Milder midweek with a chance of a few flakes by the weekend

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Patchy drizzle and fog this morning with spotty showers later. High 45

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of evening showers. Low 33

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, mild. High 49

Thursday: Breezy, afternoon rain showers. 57(36)

Friday: Early showers, mostly cloudy. 47(43)

Saturday: Morning rain/snow mix changing to scattered rain showers. High 45(31)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Patchy drizzle, patchy fog and a few light showers are likely today. Temperatures will be around 45 this afternoon.



High pressure from the Mississippi River Valley will bring us dry weather and temperatures that are more like November for Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be around 50.

It will be breezy and warmer ahead of the system that will bring rain Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60, so actually a little above “normal”. The rest of the week and the weekend will be cool. There is still a chance of showers Friday and a chance of a rain/snow mix Friday night. Some mixed precipitation will linger early Saturday, but it will turn to scattered rain showers with highs in the mid-40s.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

-Bob