After another chilly morning with scattered frost, sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Temperatures will reach closer to seasonal levels—in the mid-60s.

A southern storm will bring periods of rain tonight and part of Friday, totaling upwards of an inch. Low pressure will push off to the east, allowing for dry weather and gradual clearing on Saturday. Temperatures will fall back below normal this weekend.

A frontal system attached to low pressure over the Great Lakes will bring showers Saturday night and again on Sunday afternoon, followed by chilly weather and leftover sprinkles early next week.

Forecast

Thursday: Sun, increasing clouds, milder. High: 66

Tonight: Rain, moderate at times. Low 52

Friday: Showers, rumbles. High 62

Saturday: Clouds, then clearing. High 65 (50)

Sunday: Showers return, cooler. High 59 (49)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, sprinkle. High 51 (39)

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, sprinkles. High 54 (38)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 64 (45)