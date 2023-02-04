After a frigid morning with temperatures near 10 degrees, bright sunshine and a southerly flow will moderate the weather through the weekend, as cold high pressure shifts east of the region. Afternoon temperatures are more seasonal, reaching the upper 30s.

We should get a good look at the full Snow Moon before clouds increase tonight, holding readings nearly steady in the mid-30s.

A weak cold front crossing the state Sunday will be lacking in moisture, but winds will be gusty (20-30 mph), with temperatures climbing to the mid-40s.

The workweek will be much milder. The sky will be mainly sunny on Monday. A few showers are possible Tuesday afternoon with the passage of another weak cold front.

A better chance for rain will arrive later in the week, as a storm organizes in the southern Plains and moves northeast.

Forecast

Saturday: Sunny, seasonal. High 38

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 34

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, milder. High 46

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 45 (31)

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, few showers. High 52 (37)

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain late High 50 (36)

Thursday: Showers, mild. High 54 (42)

Friday: Showers linger. High 45 (37)