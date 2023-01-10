QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, PM sprinkle, high 42

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 33

Wednesday: PM sct’d rain, high 49

Thursday: Rain showers, breezy, high 52

Friday: AM rain/snow, breezy, high 35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 35

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’re off to a cold and dry start to the day, but clouds are on the increase. That will be the first noticeable change from yesterday afternoon, when we had several hours of sunshine. By this afternoon, expect cloudy conditions, and highs in the low to middle 40s. We do have a low pressure system moving into the Great Lakes region, and that will bring us just a sprinkle or two this afternoon. Other than that, a mainly dry day ahead.

We’ll see dry conditions into the first half of Wednesday, with highs topping out in the upper 40s. By Wednesday afternoon, however, we will be tracking light, scattered shower activity across Central Ohio. This is out ahead of our next, stronger system that moves in on Thursday.

For Thursday, expect rain showers throughout the day, but even warmer air, with highs topping out in the lower 50s. It will be fairly breezy on Thursday as a cold front works into the region.

By Friday, temperatures look to drop throughout the day, ultimately plateauing in the middle 30s from daybreak into the afternoon hours. We will be looking at some lingering moisture during the morning, falling as a bit of a wet wintry mix as the system pulls away.

By Saturday, expect drier conditions, and clouds starting to break up, but still chilly. Highs for Saturday look to top out in the middle 30s.

-McKenna