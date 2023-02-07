QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’ showers, breezy, high 53

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 33

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain late, high 49

Thursday: Rain showers, windy, high 58

Friday: Showers later, high 48

Saturday: Flurries, brisk, high 35

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We start the morning dry, with warming temps, as a southerly flow pushes milder air our way. Expect breezy conditions at times, with highs up into the low to middle 50s. We do have a cold front that will move through today, and along it, expect some scattered shower activity, mainly arriving around lunchtime for us in the city, and tracking to the southeast, running somewhat parallel to the I-71 corridor. Showers clear up by about early evening for most of us.

For Wednesday, expect mainly dry conditions throughout the day, with less of a breeze, and highs dropping back to the upper 40s. Our next, stronger low pressure system arrives late Wednesday, bringing us some heavy showers as we head overnight and into Thursday.

We’ll see rain for about the first half of Thursday, gradually clearing into the afternoon. Other than the rain, we will also be fairly gusty at times for Thursday, with gusts running anywhere from about 40-50 MPH. Highs top out in the upper 50s to near 60.

For Friday, another dry start to the day, with highs topping out in the upper 40s. Then, later in the day, we’ll see a few scattered showers developing. That shower activity makes a transition to some light snow showers as we head overnight into Saturday. Temperatures cool to the lower 30s Saturday morning, then only rebound to the middle 30s during the afternoon.

We’ll see clearer, more sunny conditions on Sunday.

-McKenna