QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds, windy, sprinkles later, high 68

Tonight: Sct’d sprinkles, low 55

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers late, high 65

Wednesday: Isolated showers, high 66

Thursday: Few showers early, mainly cloudy, high 63

Friday: Early showers clearing, colder, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

After a beautiful weekend in Central Ohio, we continue our mild streak, and just introduce a few light shower chances. For Monday, expect highs to warm into the upper 60s, thanks to a strong southerly breeze. It will be fairly windy at times. Expect mainly cloudy skies into this afternoon, then a few scattered sprinkles move in later this evening and overnight as a warm front sags south from the Great Lakes region.

For Tuesday, we’ll see mainly cloudy conditions, with highs in the middle 60s. A few scattered showers then move in Tuesday night and overnight into Wednesday as that front lifts back to the north.

On Wednesday, we’ll see mainly dry and mainly cloudy conditions, with just an isolated shower chance. Highs stick in the middle 60s. The breeze kicks back in late Wednesday and into Thursday as a cold front begins to track through the region.

That brings us a few showers early Thursday, with highs dropping back to the lower 60s.

By Friday, we start the day with a few light, scattered showers, with highs falling into the lower 50s.

While we are looking at rain chances nearly every day, the week is far from a washout, with just scattered activity here and there. Still a good idea to keep the umbrella handy this week!

-McKenna