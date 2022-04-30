QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain & rumbles, low 60

Sunday: Rain and rumbles, high 75

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 70

Tuesday: Rain and storms, high 74

Wednesday: Rain early, partly cloudy, high 65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain late, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Saturday!

Showers and a few thunderstorms will begin to move in tonight from west to east, and continue as we head overnight into Sunday. Our counties along and to the SE of I-71 are under a marginal risk for a severe thunderstorm, which is a low-end risk, but not non-existent. As is typically the case, our greatest threat will be some strong winds, and heavy rain totals. Those showers and storms will continue through Sunday morning, before tapering off from west to east by Sunday afternoon.

Daytime highs on Sunday will top out in the mid 70s, and clouds will decrease throughout the day on the backend of morning showers.

As we head into Monday, we’ve got drier weather on the way, starting the workweek off with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Rain moves in Monday night and into Tuesday.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on Tuesday, and any potential for severe weather, as we are tracking rain and storms. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with these storms on Tuesday. Daytime highs on Tuesday will top out in the mid 70s.

As we head into Wednesday, we start off with a morning shower, then rain tapers off during the morning, and the rest of the day will be dry, but cooler, with highs topping out in the mid 60s.

-McKenna