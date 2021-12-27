QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 40

Tuesday: Rain likely, high 46

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers late, high 54

Thursday: AM showers, partly sunny, high 50

Friday: Partly cloudy, more clouds later, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very warm day with high temps roughly 25° above normal, and sitting in the top 4 warmest 12/27s on record. It was also the warmest since 2015 when we hit 66°, the record was set in 2008 at 68°. We will see this boundary nearby most of the week, so temps are going to be warm, but shifting a lot.

Expect a few isolated pop-ups early this evening, as temps will fall back in the 50s before midnight. Overnight we will be cloudy with temps falling to near 40 (about +15°). We will stay mainly cloudy through Tuesday morning, with rain moving back in by midday, and making for a wet finish to the day with highs in the middle 40s. (the high for the day should occur near midnight in the first minute of the day when we will be closer to 50)

Wednesday expect mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the middle 50s. Rain will move back in Wednesday evening into the overnight hours with lows near 40. Showers should end before the morning commute Thursday. With that boundary nearby, we are going to have a decent split in temps, with 40s north, and mid to upper 50s south on Thursday and numbers in the lower 50s in town.

Friday will stay dry, and have a more consistent temperature spread with low to mid 50s expected with partly cloudy skies. Rain will move back toward our area Friday night. This system will move up from the southwest, and should keep temps warm overnight into Saturday. As of now, I still think we will have a drop off in temps ahead of midnight.

Lows will start in the lower 40s at midnight and then start to warm up heading into the first morning of the new year. I do expect rain chances to ramp up big time on Saturday, with the low to our south, and the threat of storms staying well to our south. Highs Saturday will push into the middle 50s.

Sunday that system will shift east, and a trailing system will push through early, the lagging moisture as cold rain showers and even some snow showers mixed on the back edge in the late morning Sunday. Highs Sunday will be a lot more seasonal in the upper 30s.

Next week we will start off much more Winter/January-like with lows in the lower 20s, and highs barely above freezing with sunshine returning.

-Dave