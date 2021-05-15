Mild weekend more like real spring, showers likely early Sunday

High pressure will shift east to the Mid-Atlantic Coast, providing sunshine and a light southerly flow that will raise temperatures into the seasonable low 70s.

Clouds will increase with an approaching disturbance overnight. A few showers will break out late tonight and linger into Sunday morning, but coverage will be scattered.

A warm front will stall near the Ohio River Monday, with another ripple triggering scattered showers and isolated storms early in the week.

Some clearing and warmer weather will follow midweek. A broad southerly flow along the west side of high pressure will allow temperatures to warm to the low 80s later in the week.

Forecast