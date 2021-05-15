Mild weekend more like real spring, showers likely early Sunday

High pressure will shift east to the Mid-Atlantic Coast, providing sunshine and a light southerly flow that will raise temperatures into the seasonable low 70s.

Clouds will increase with an approaching disturbance overnight. A few showers will break out late tonight and linger into Sunday morning, but coverage will be scattered.

A warm front will stall near the Ohio River Monday, with another ripple triggering scattered showers and isolated storms early in the week.

Some clearing and warmer weather will follow midweek. A broad southerly flow along the west side of high pressure will allow temperatures to warm to the low 80s later in the week.

  • Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 72
  • Tonight: Clouds increase, showers late. Low 54
  • Sunday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. High 69
  • Monday: Clouds, few showers High 72 (53)
  • Tuesday: Mixed clouds, shower possible. High 76 (55)
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, late shower. High 78 (58)
  • Thursday: Sunshine, warmer. High 81 (60)
  • Friday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (61)

