Mild weekend more like real spring, showers likely early Sunday

High pressure will shift east to the Mid-Atlantic Coast, providing sunshine and a light southerly flow that will raise temperatures into the seasonable low 70s.
Clouds will increase with an approaching disturbance overnight. A few showers will break out late tonight and linger into Sunday morning, but coverage will be scattered.
A warm front will stall near the Ohio River Monday, with another ripple triggering scattered showers and isolated storms early in the week.
Some clearing and warmer weather will follow midweek. A broad southerly flow along the west side of high pressure will allow temperatures to warm to the low 80s later in the week.
Forecast
- Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 72
- Tonight: Clouds increase, showers late. Low 54
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. High 69
- Monday: Clouds, few showers High 72 (53)
- Tuesday: Mixed clouds, shower possible. High 76 (55)
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, late shower. High 78 (58)
- Thursday: Sunshine, warmer. High 81 (60)
- Friday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (61)