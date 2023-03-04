QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Breezy, mostly cloudy, low 37

Today: Slow clearing, high 49

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 33

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 54

Monday: Clouds increase, breezy, p.m. showers, high 67

Tuesday: Breezy, clearing, high 49

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

After a wet and windy end to the workweek, much milder weather will move in for the weekend.

Yesterday, we set a new record for daily rainfall. 1.6″ was recorded at the airport, which breaks the previous record for March 3, which was 1.31″ set in 2020. Wind gusts yesterday were strong as well and reach 59 mph by the airport, and even stronger in other area.

Today, the system that brought wet and windy weather yesterday is sliding to the northeast and making room for high pressure. With high pressure moving in, clouds will clear out today and wind speeds will calm. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s, which is just a few degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Sunshine and a light breeze will lead to another mild day Sunday. Temperatures wills tart in the low to mid 30s, then climb to the mid 50s.

Warm, breezy weather returns Monday as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 60s as a warm front lifts through the area. A tailing cold front will bring showers in Monday evening, followed by a cooler but dry midweek.

We’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday alongside cooler but seasonal temperatures reaching highs in the mid 40. The next chance for showers will come with a system that arrives Friday.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz