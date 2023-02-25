QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few snow showers early, then clearing, warmer, high 48

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 32

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 57

Monday: Rainy, breezy, high 64

Tuesday: Clearing, breezy, high 53

Wednesday: Partly sunny, p.m. showers, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

We’re waking up to cool temperatures and a light wintry mix. There will be little to no accumulation from showers, but with temperatures in the 30s, there will be a chance for light rain, snow, sleet and graupel.

Showers will clear out through the morning and so will clouds. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon, which will help temperatures climb to the upper 40s.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky alongside a light southwest breeze. Temperatures will fall down near freezing, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Sunday, we’ll stay dry and mostly sunny. Termpatures will climb to the mid to upper 50s, which is 10 to almost 15 degrees above normal.

Another system moves in for the start of the work week. Initially, this will come in the form of a warm front lifting through the area early Monday morning. As a result, We’ll see light to moderate rain alongside a strong southerly breeze gusting to over 40 mph. Temperatures will climb to the mid 60s, which is about 20 degrees warmer than normal but still just shy of the daily record which is 71 degrees set in 1996.

As the tailing cold front slides through the area, wet and windy weather will continue Monday night alongside the chance for evening thunderstorms.

Temperatures will drop a bit for Tuesday, but stay seasonally mild. We’ll star off the day around 40, then climb to the low to mid 50s under a partly sunny sky.

Another system moves in on Wednesday. This will kick in a southerly breeze up to 10-20 mph, and boost temperatures into the mid 60s. This will put us in range of the daily record which is 64 degrees set in 1997. Warm, breezy weather will be paired with the next round of rain that moves in late in the day and continues overnight.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz