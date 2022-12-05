High pressure east of the region will promote a southerly flow of increasingly moist air that will interact with several disturbances to bring periods of mostly light rain during the week.

After a cold start in the low 20s this morning, readings will moderate under partly sunny skies into the 40s this afternoon. Clouds will increase this evening, keeping readings nearly steady in the low to mid-40s.

Low pressure will move across Indiana Tuesday, with rain lingering into early Wednesday. Temperatures will stay on the mild side, topping out in the low 50s, before winds turn northerly midweek and high pressure builds in the Upper Midwest to the Great Lakes.

Another disturbance will swing eastward later in the week, with a trailing cold front, bringing showers on Thursday into Friday, followed by breezy and cooler weather at the end of the week.

Forecast

Monday: Sunny, clouds later, mild. High 49

Tonight: Showers develop. Low 43

Tuesday: Light rain at times. High: 52

Wednesday: Rain early, cloudy and breezy. High 56, falling to 44

Thursday: Showers return. High 49 (39)

Friday: Few showers, windy, colder. High 46 (40)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 45 (33)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 47 (35)