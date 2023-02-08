Skies will turn cloudy through this evening, with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Low pressure will travel northeast through the mid-Mississippi Valley tonight. Showers will become more numerous overnight and linger Thursday morning.

A high wind watch and wind advisory are in effect Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A narrow line of embedded storms could bring strong winds ahead of a cold front in the forenoon.

Winds will continue to be strong in the afternoon and evening, as low pressure tracks across Lower Michigan. Temperatures will peak near 60 degrees.

Friday will be mainly cloudy and cooler. Upper level low pressure will shift east, pulling down colder air into Ohio early in the weekend, with a few snow showers. Quick moderation will follow on Sunday, with sunshine.

A secondary low could bring additional rain later on Friday, ending as flurries early in the weekend, with the return of seasonably cold air.

Forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy, little cooler. High 48

Tonight: Periods of rain. Low 43, rising to 50

Thursday: Showers early, windy, warmer. High 62

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk. High 46 (38)

Saturday: Early flurries, mostly cloudy, colder. High 38 (29)

Sunday: Sunny, mild. High 47 (24)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 52 (33)