QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, low 63

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, few pm pop-ups, high 80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, on/off rain showers, high 75

Friday: Mostly cloudy, sct’d t-showers, high 76

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

We continue to have very mild temps for this time of the year. Temps pushed up to nearly 80 today, which is about 10° above normal for this time of the year. We will continue to have warm temps overnight tonight as temps fall into the middle to upper 60s by midnight and lower 60s for overnight lows with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will start off partly cloudy, and clouds will increase through the day, with pop-up rain showers late in the day on Wednesday with highs again near 80. Rain chances will increase a bit Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. Temps on Thursday will only top into the middle 70s due to rain showers on and off through the day.

The low that is bringing the rain chances back will shift to the east/northeast for the end of the week. This will keep rain chances in the forecast again on Friday with a few t-showers possible as well, highs will remain in the middle 70s.

I expect that high pressure will briefly move in for the weekend, ideal timing wise. This will give us clearing skies and temps in the upper 70s on Saturday, and closer to 80 on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. I expect that we will clouds returning during the day on Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday night rain showers will return to our area, and this will continue into early Tuesday. Temps both days will be quite above normal in the upper 70s on Monday and back into the middle 70s on Tuesday with some clearing later in the day.

-Dave