High pressure will trap low-level moisture and clouds, with patchy early morning fog. Temperatures will hover near 50 degrees, with some drizzle, averaging more than 10 degrees above normal.

Monday will begin with areas of fog and isolated showers. Afternoon readings will warm to the upper 50s.

A storm system coming out of the central Plains will bring rain Monday night and Tuesday, with a possible thunderstorm. Readings will reach the mid-60s, before falling back into the 50s Tuesday afternoon behind a cold front.

Showers will linger on Wednesday, followed by a surge of seasonably chilly air later in the week. A few flurries could fly later on Thursday and early Friday, with a cold northwest breeze off the Great Lakes. Temperatures will slowly moderate next weekend.

FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy, drizzle, light fog. Low 48

Monday: Cloudy, light showers, mild. High 57

Tuesday: Showers, possible storm, breezy. High 64 (54)

Wednesday: Showers, breezy. High 60 (55)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, sprinkle. High 41 (35)

Friday: Flurries, mostly cloudy. High 36 (27)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 42 (25)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 45 (34)