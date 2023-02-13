QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mild sunshine, high 56

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 29

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, rain late, high 55

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds, breezy, high 69

Thursday: Rain & storms, breezy, high 64

Friday: Breezy, colder, high 35

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

On the heels of a beautiful and mild weekend in Central Ohio, we continue our “above-average” stretch as we near the halfway point in the month. For Monday morning, expect just a few clouds as a weak cold front works through. It is a dry cold front, so just looking at a few clouds that eventually break up this afternoon as high pressure builds in. Highs today top out in the middle 50s.

Going into Tuesday, expect sunshine to start, then increasing clouds as we head from the afternoon into the evening. Highs Tuesday top out in the middle 50s, yet again. We’ll then see a few showers moving in Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Showers clear up ahead of Wednesday’s morning commute, then we’re looking at a fairly windy day on Wednesday, with that southerly breeze sending temperatures up into the upper 60s to near 70. If we break 70, it will be the second day this month that we do so. Expect a few breaks in the clouds Wednesday afternoon, before our next, stronger low pressure system moves in overnight into Thursday.

Expect showers, and a few rumbles Thursday morning. Thursday will be our rainiest day in the forecast. Showers eventually look to clear up into the afternoon, but the breeze sticks around. Temperature-wise, we are looking at the middle 60s.

We then get a brief shot of cold air to end the week. Friday may start with a few flurries, then we’ll see clearing conditions, with highs dropping back to the middle 30s.

-McKenna