QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, high 57

Tonight: Breezy, few showers, low 50

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, gusty, high 69

Thursday: Showers & storms, high 63

Friday: Clearing, colder, high 34

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Valentine’s Day!

We continue our mild stretch of weather in Ohio for your Tuesday forecast. Expect a mix of sun and clouds to start the day, with more clouds out later this afternoon. Highs today top out in the upper 50s, running 15-20 degrees above average. Then tonight, the breeze kicks in, and a few showers move through. Rain looks to move into our western counties first, between about 8 and 9 PM, then continue tracking eastward.

This shower activity tapers early Wednesday morning, well before the morning commute. For Wednesday, expect gradual clearing into the afternoon, but a strong wind throughout most of the day. We will be near advisory criteria for wind gusts tomorrow, looking to be as high as about 40 MPH in Columbus. That strong breeze is out of the south, which will send our temperatures up into the upper 60s to near 70.

Going overnight into early Thursday morning, rain moves in, along with a few storms. We are looking at the potential for a few strong to severe storms Thursday, with damaging winds being the primary threat. This is a day we are keeping an eye on, and currently, the Storm Prediction Center has us at a 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Highs Thursday will be in the lower 60s.

By Friday, a cold front tracks through, which drops our temperatures back into the middle 30s for daytime highs. It will also be fairly breezy, meaning it will feel colder.

The weekend shapes right up, and we will be looking at sunshine, and above average temperatures.

-McKenna