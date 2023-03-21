QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, high 57

Tonight: Rain showers, low 42

Wednesday: Sct’d showers, high 54

Thursday: Rain & rumbles, breezy, high 69

Friday: Heavier showers, high 55

Saturday: AM rain clearing, breezy, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We have got an even milder day on tap for this first full day of spring, with highs topping out in the upper 50s this afternoon. Expect increasing cloud cover throughout the day, but dry conditions in place until tonight.

Rain moves in Tuesday night into about the first half of Wednesday. Totals look light overall, but expect a few scattered showers into Wednesday afternoon, before we see a bit of a lull. Highs on Wednesday top out in the middle 50s with a bit of a breeze.

More showers develop overnight and into Thursday. Expect periods of rain Thursday, with gusty conditions. Highs top out in the upper 60s to near 70. Then even heavier rain arrives as we head overnight and into Friday. This is a timeframe we will be keeping an eye on for flood potential across the Ohio Valley. Highs Friday top out in the middle 50s.

Rain works to clear up the first half of Saturday, then we’re looking at temps in the middle 50s. Drier conditions Sunday with temps back near 60.

-McKenna