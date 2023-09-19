QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, isolated sprinkle, high 76

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated sprinkle, low 54

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Thursday: Warmer sunshine, high 83

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 82

Saturday: Increasing clouds, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We have got another mild day ahead of us. Expect high temperatures in the middle 70s in Columbus, with only a light northwesterly wind. We’ll see partly cloudy skies today, and mainly dry conditions, outside of a very isolated sprinkle chance.

Our winds start to shift more southerly as we head into tomorrow, and that gives us a bit of a boost in temperatures. Expect highs near 80 for Wednesday, with clouds to start the day, then mostly sunny skies into the afternoon.

As we head into Thursday, we’re looking at one of the warmer days of our upcoming extended period. Highs top out in the low to middle 80s under mainly sunny skies.

Friday is similar, with highs sticking in the lower 80s, and only a few clouds out. Humidity will remain comfortable as we head throughout the week.

We get a bit of a cool down into the weekend, with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s, keeping us close to seasonable averages.

-McKenna