QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun & clouds, high 75

Tonight: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy, low 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny, then p.m. rain & storms, high 78

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 80

Friday: Rain & rumbles, clearing late, high 73

Saturday: Clouds clearing, becoming mostly sunny & seasonal, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

It’s a dry, mild day ahead of the next round of rain and thunderstorms.

Today with high pressure to the north, we’ll see some afternoon sunshine and a light northerly breeze. Temperatures will stay comfortable and reach a high in the mid 70s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Clouds will start to build in this evening and overnight as high pressure moves out. Clouds and an easterly shift in wind will keep temperatures mild and only fall to a low in the upper 50s.

Wednesday, we’ll watch a warm front lift through the area in the morning. This will bring in more clouds, a southerly shift in wind and even the chance for a few isolated showers. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 70s.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night as lows fall to the mid 60s. This will be ahead of the area of low pressure and associated cold front moving into Central Ohio Thursday into Friday. This will trigger more rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will again be near 80 on Thursday, then cool to the low to mid 70s on Friday behind the front.

Just in time for the holiday weekend, high pressure will build in to the south. As a result, we’ll see sunshine and a southerly breeze lead to a warming trend.

Have a great day!

-Liz