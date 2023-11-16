QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, clouds late, high 67

Tonight: Rain arrives, low 49

Friday: Rain showers, high 59

Saturday: Clearing, cool, high 48

Sunday: Clear sky, high 52

Monday: Partly sunny, rain late, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We have got another great day ahead of us in Central Ohio. Expect highs to return to the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, with just a slight breeze. We’ll see lots of sunshine most of the day, before clouds start to build in after sunset. Those clouds increase out ahead of a cold front that starts to bring us rain overnight and into Friday.

Expect rain to continue on-and-off throughout Friday, before tapering from NW to SE by about late-afternoon into the early-evening timeframe. We are looking at some decent rain totals, running anywhere from about 1/4″ to 3/4″. For Football Friday Nite plans, I do think most of us will be drying out, with just a few leftover showers for our southeastern areas.

By Saturday, drier air filters back in, and clouds quickly clear up. We’ll be looking at highs in the upper 40s during the afternoon. We’ll be dry with just a light wind for the final home game for the Buckeyes, but it will be cool.

Expect continued sunshine into Sunday, with highs topping out close to 50.

Clouds start to build Monday, with highs sticking near 50. Rain then moves in on Tuesday, but looks to clear up by early Wednesday, making way for drier air by Thanksgiving. It will just be a bit colder by then.

-McKenna