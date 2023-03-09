QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 51

Tonight: Rain showers, low 36

Friday: Sct’d rain, breezy, high 44

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, high 40

Sunday: Few rain/snow showers, high 39

Monday: Chance shower, cloudy, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

Today will be our nicest day of the extended period, with just partly cloudy skies, and highs topping out in the lower 50s. Expect dry conditions throughout most of the day before rain arrives late this evening and overnight into Friday.

Expect rain throughout Friday morning, gradually lightening as we head beyond the morning commute. Beyond that point, just a few spotty showers for Friday afternoon. We will be breezy Friday, with cooler conditions, topping out in the lower to middle 40s in Columbus.

Even colder air arrives on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs barely reaching 40. Other than an early morning flurry, expect mainly dry conditions for Saturday.

For Sunday, it looks like we’ll a few rain and snow showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 30s to near 40.

We kick off the next workweek with continued cool temperatures. Expect a few spotty showers earlier in the day Monday, then we’re looking at highs near 40 with a bit of a breeze.

-McKenna