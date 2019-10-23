Mild Thursday on tap, before a tricky weekend arrives

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, fair, low 46

Thursday: Sunshine early, clouds returning, high 67

Friday: Mostly cloudy, isolated sprinkles, high 58

Saturday: Cloudy skies, rain moving in, high 59

Sunday: Morning rain showers, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been a beautiful day today with temps running near normal. We will see the winds relaxing overnight tonight with mostly clear skies, and temps slightly above normal in the middle 40s.

Thursday will see sunshine early, we will see more sunshine in the morning and clouds later, with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will be around for Friday with a few isolated showers, highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday will see clouds thickening up with rain moving back into our area with rain through the day on with wet conditions expected and highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday will see rain showers early and then some clearing later with highs in the lower 60s. We will see quiet weather for Monday with highs in the lower 60s again.

Another front will approach our area on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. This will bring a chance of showers late on Tuesday. Another cold front will roll through overnight.

This will bring down temps for next Wednesday with highs only in the lower 50s with a chance of rain ahead of Halloween.

-Dave