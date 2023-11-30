QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds build, breezy, high 53

Tonight: Rain arrives, low 40

Friday: Rain showers, breezy, high 49

Saturday: Isolated shower, mainly cloudy, high 55

Sunday: Sct’d showers, high 54

Monday: Few showers, high 47

Tuesday: Spotty rain, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ve got a really nice day ahead in Central Ohio! Expect highs to warm into the lower 50s this afternoon, with breezy conditions. We will be dry, with just partly cloudy skies. Clouds then start to increase this evening, out ahead of our next low pressure system, which brings rain overnight and into Friday.

Expect widespread rain starting Friday morning and continuing into about mid-afternoon. Beyond that point, we’ll be looking at lingering scattered shower activity. It will be a day to keep the rain gear handy. Expect highs in the upper 40s to near 50, with a breeze.

A few isolated showers linger into early Saturday, then we’ll see mainly cloudy skies, with highs warming into the middle 50s. It will be a nice afternoon.

By Sunday, another low pressure system arrives, which will bring us scattered shower activity to end the weekend. Highs remain in the middle 50s.

A few spotty showers linger into the start of the next workweek.

-McKenna