QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, mild, high 56

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 42

Friday: Rain & storms, high 61

Saturday: AM rain, windy, falling temps, high 56

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 54

Monday: Warmer, rain later, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We are off to a chilly start to the morning, but we have a beautiful afternoon ahead, with mostly sunny skies and highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light throughout the day. Clouds then increase tonight, out ahead of a messy Friday.

Expect rain to arrive in several waves throughout Friday, and it will be heavy at times. The first round looks to begin during the morning commute timeframe. Highs will be in the lower 60s with breezy conditions. Then later in the day Friday, expect a few storms along with that rain. Wind also ramps up Friday evening and into Saturday.

We are under a “marginal” severe risk, which is a 1 out of 5, and that is mainly for the Friday night and Saturday morning timeframe. The primary threat for us will be strong gusty winds.

Rain tapers off into Saturday afternoon, but the wind sticks around. Gusts will be near advisory criteria, especially earlier in the day. Temperatures are difficult Saturday, because we will hit our high around midnight, then temps will fall throughout the day. By afternoon, we will be fairly cool.

For Sunday, things shape right up. Winds die down, and the sunshine returns. We’ll see highs in the middle 50s to end the weekend.

By Monday, we kick off a big warm up. Highs will be near 70 here in Columbus with dry conditions for the first half of the day. Rain looks to arrive later Monday and into Tuesday.

-McKenna